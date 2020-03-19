Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,568,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 22.95% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $815,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in SEI Investments
Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in SEI Investments
Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 853,239 Sprout Social
Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 853,239 Sprout Social
Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp
Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp
Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,541 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,541 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Vereit Inc
Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Vereit Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report