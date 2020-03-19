Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,568,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 22.95% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $815,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.