Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,182,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.84% of Paychex worth $866,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,657,000 after purchasing an additional 425,338 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $33,286,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Paychex by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after buying an additional 274,109 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $19,837,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

