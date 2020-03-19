Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,017,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 15.45% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $866,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $111.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $152.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

