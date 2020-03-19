Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,878,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $938,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 130,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.