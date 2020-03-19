Bank of America Corp DE Sells 312,891 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,914,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $947,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

