Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 674,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.65% of Total worth $965,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Total SA will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 100,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 354,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,532 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

