Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $984,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,098,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,765,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.