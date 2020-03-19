Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 85,238 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $985,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $231.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $221.10 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.