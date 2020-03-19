Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.26% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,051,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,787.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.48 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average of $188.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

