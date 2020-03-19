Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,801,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,257,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $138.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $125.62 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

