Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.21% of VF worth $1,264,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth $8,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in VF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

