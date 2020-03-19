Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.42% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,326,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,112,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99.

