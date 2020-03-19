Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.79% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,552,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,318,000 after buying an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.44 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

