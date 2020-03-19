Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,785,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,529,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

