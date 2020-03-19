Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,421,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.44% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,032,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.