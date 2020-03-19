Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,283,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $2,081,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 68,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

