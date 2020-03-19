iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,533,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

