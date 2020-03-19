Bank of America Corp DE Takes $2.67 Billion Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,350,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,318,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $11,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.