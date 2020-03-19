Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 354,833 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.45% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,907,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $125.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

