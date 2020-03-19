Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 15.27% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,285,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.35 and a 52-week high of $95.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

