Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned 18.73% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $4,892,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,976,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,520,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $194.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $183.01 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

