Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €32.00 by Independent Research

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €32.00 ($37.21) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

FRA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.47 ($76.12).

FRA:FRA opened at €30.67 ($35.66) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.53.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 312,891 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 312,891 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Total SA
Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Total SA
Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 85,238 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 85,238 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report