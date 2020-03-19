Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Insider Francois Pauly Acquires 25,000 Shares

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) insider Francois Pauly purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

IWG stock opened at GBX 115.55 ($1.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $999.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 404.23. Iwg Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 216.30 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IWG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

IWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459 ($6.04).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

