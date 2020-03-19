Nord/LB Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €28.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.97 ($36.01).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €22.28 ($25.91) on Monday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.27.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

