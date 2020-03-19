Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 66.32% from the company’s current price.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.17 ($94.38).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €48.10 ($55.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €68.13 and a 200-day moving average of €69.00. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

