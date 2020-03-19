BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 570 ($7.50). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520 ($6.84).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 233.70 ($3.07) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 475.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

