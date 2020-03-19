Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,388,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $659,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $52.50 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.