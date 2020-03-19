Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $653,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $174.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

