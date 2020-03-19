Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.38% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $597,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

