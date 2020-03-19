Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $589,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

