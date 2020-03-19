Bank of America Corp DE Buys 83,739 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.52% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $579,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.41 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $142.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

