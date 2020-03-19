Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,237 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.78% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $562,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.81.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

