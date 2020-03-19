Bank of Montreal Can Has $486,000 Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $21,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

RXN opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,643.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

