Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Insider Acquires £101,618.40 in Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Eric (Rick) Hartley Senat purchased 423,410 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £101,618.40 ($133,673.24).

CINE opened at GBX 65.66 ($0.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.25. Cineworld Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.03%. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

CINE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

