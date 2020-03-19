Geoffrey W. Dr Guy Sells 600,000 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at $41,248,684.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GWPH stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after acquiring an additional 467,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,828,000 after acquiring an additional 443,908 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWPH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

