Shane Fallscheer Buys 1,687,764 Shares of Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV) Stock

Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV) insider Shane Fallscheer bought 1,687,764 shares of Lovisa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,544,304.40 ($2,513,691.06).

ASX:LOV opened at A$2.45 ($1.74) on Thursday. Lovisa Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$7.35 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of A$14.13 ($10.02). The company has a market cap of $259.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.88.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Lovisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It develops, designs, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name to fashion conscious females aged 25-45. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 326 retail stores, including 24 franchise stores.

