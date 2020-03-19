Meyer Malka Buys 5,870 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $452.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $645.94 and its 200-day moving average is $592.16. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.56 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $270,145,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $10,152,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

