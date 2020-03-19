Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Buys $2,919,264.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,919,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anterix alerts:

On Wednesday, March 11th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 21,700 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $952,196.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 25,687 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.01 per share, with a total value of $1,181,858.87.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. Anterix Inc has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $538.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.87.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 1,397.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Anterix by 72.0% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 124,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.