Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) Insider Purchases A$1,789,916.56 in Stock

Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 324,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.52 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,789,916.56 ($1,269,444.37).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 3,938 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.05 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$19,886.90 ($14,104.18).

On Friday, January 24th, Lev Mizikovsky 1,260 shares of Advance Nanotek stock.

Advance Nanotek Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of A$7.84 ($5.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The firm has a market cap of $265.64 million and a PE ratio of 27.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$5.29.

Advance NanoTek Limited manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders for use in cosmetic applications.

