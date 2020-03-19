Dean Stoecker Sells 30,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,862,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $19,807,727.60.

On Thursday, February 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $4,370,700.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $3,636,300.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.01, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

