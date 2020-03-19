James D. Dondero Sells 53,500 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,977,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NXRT opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $892.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

