James D. Dondero Acquires 73,100 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero purchased 73,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $2,534,377.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,535.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NXRT stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $892.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
