James D. Dondero Acquires 73,100 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero purchased 73,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $2,534,377.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,535.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $892.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

