Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AGRX stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AGRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

