Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Buys 568,916 Shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 568,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,993.52. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 1,114,408 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,131.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Quantum Corp has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Analysts anticipate that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QMCO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Quantum from $9.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

