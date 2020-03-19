Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,904,500.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 661.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.