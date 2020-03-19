Deer Park Road Management Comp Purchases 192,374 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 192,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $1,729,442.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 25,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $500.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.90. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

