Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $731,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

