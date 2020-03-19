Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

