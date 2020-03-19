Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,791 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 32.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $731,000 in Synchrony Financial
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,791 Chubb Ltd
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $760,000 Position in HubSpot Inc
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 18,759 Nordstrom, Inc.
