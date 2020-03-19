Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,791 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 32.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

