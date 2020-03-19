Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

